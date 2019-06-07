Jim Anderson of Minneapolis:

1 John Prine, Northrop. After seeing him twice at the old Guthrie in the early ’70s, I waited almost 50 years to see him again. His voice sounds good despite a past bout with throat cancer. Backed by a great band, he played a nice mix of old songs and new ones from his wonderful album “The Tree of Forgiveness.”

2 RIP, Tony Glover. “Blues Rags and Hollers” opened my ears to the world of blues when I first heard it in the mid-1960s while in high school. I did not see Glover play that many times, but I remember his late-night radio show, broadcasting from “Under St. Paul,” and his insightful writing for Rolling Stone.

3 Gully Boys, Memory Lanes Block Party. I was late to their wonderful 2018 “Not So Brave” album. Now I just can’t stop listening. I finally got to see them live: What a great band — good guitar work, catchy songs, wonderful vocal harmonies, all with a sharp, rocking edge.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 “Rocketman.” Less a biopic than a psychological character study of Elton John with dreamy flash-forward and flashback scenes, this film captivates with classic songs, a compelling performance by Taron Egerton and a loneliness-is-the-hardest-life story line.

2 Lil Nas X, Rolling Stone profile. A true overnight sensation, the 20-year-old “Old Town Road” hitmaker doesn’t exaggerate his back story, although his new partner in rhyme, Billy Ray Cyrus, goes overboard comparing Nas to Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

3 Cactus Blossoms, Minnesota Zoo. Working with a full band for a change, this local brother duo came across as the Everly Brothers-meet-the-Jayhawks. That’s high praise.