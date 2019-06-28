Matt Reinartz of St. Paul:

1 Dr. John. From his early guitar playing with Professor Longhair to his Mardi Gras Indian stage outfits, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was the essence of New Orleans. He will be sorely missed.

2 Kiss the Tiger, Como Zoo. Meghan Kreidler moved like Jagger, and the band was solid and tight. Best part was when the band invited dozens of toddlers onstage and all were bouncing like pogo sticks.

3 Father John Misty and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, the Armory. Either band could have been the headliner and both delivered an amazing night of music in a great newly renovated venue. Jade Bird was no slouch in her opening slot, as well.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 "BET Awards 2019." There were so many indelible moments, including the long crowd-thrilling medley by Mary J. Blige, the Nipsey Hussle tribute, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus entering on horses for "Old Town Road," and Rihanna fan-girling during Lizzo's feisty performance.

2 Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Minnesota Zoo. With original member Howard Levy (piano and harmonica) back on board, the stellar jam-band quartet had a different vibe, integrating more classical influences into its intoxicating instrumental mélange of progressive bluegrass, funk, jazz and rock. During the second set, the combo was crisper and cooking, with Levy's intense "Sweet Pomegranates" and banjo virtuoso Fleck's playful "Juno" standing out.

3 "Change" by Mavis Staples. Backed by an irresistible blues guitar groove, the gospel-soul great delivers another moving message song (written by Ben Harper) with glorious vocal harmonies.