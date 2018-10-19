Jeff Taube of Bloomington:
1 Quiet storm. This smooth, romantic, jazz-influenced R&B radio format has made a resurgence thanks to Spotify playlists such as Chilled R&B. H.E.R., Daniel Caesar and Sabrina Claudio could be the new Anita, Luther and Sade.
2 “Quincy,” Netflix. So many incredible stories and sessions by Quincy Jones. From Count Basie to Kendrick Lamar, Nelson Mandela to Oprah Winfrey. A national treasure.
3 Cory Wong, “The Optimist.” His solid solo debut is filled with funky grooves, smooth soul and a fresh pop feel.
Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:
1 President Donald Trump signs songwriting royalty bill. These changes for streaming royalties were long overdue.
2 “Holiday Inn,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. The dancing, singing and comedy make this movie chestnut come alive.
3 Maceo Parker, Aria. The veteran sax man brought the funk in a Minneapolis benefit for PRN Alumni Foundation to continue Prince’s charitable ways.
