Jeff Taube of Bloomington:

1 Quiet storm. This smooth, romantic, jazz-influenced R&B radio format has made a resurgence thanks to Spotify ­playlists such as Chilled R&B. H.E.R., Daniel Caesar and Sabrina Claudio could be the new Anita, Luther and Sade.

2 “Quincy,” Netflix. So many incredible stories and sessions by Quincy Jones. From Count Basie to Kendrick Lamar, Nelson Mandela to Oprah Winfrey. A national treasure.

3 Cory Wong, “The Optimist.” His solid solo debut is filled with funky grooves, smooth soul and a fresh pop feel.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 President Donald Trump signs songwriting royalty bill. These changes for streaming royalties were long overdue.

2 “Holiday Inn,” Chanhassen Dinner Theatres. The dancing, singing and comedy make this movie chestnut come alive.

3 Maceo Parker, Aria. The veteran sax man brought the funk in a Minneapolis benefit for PRN Alumni Foundation to continue Prince’s charitable ways.