Heidi Smith-Miranda of Coon Rapids:

1 “How violinist Gaelynn Lea is redefining who can be a musician,” PBS News Hour. This was a fascinating portrait of the amazing musician from Duluth.

2 Jonas Brothers. I was a little embarrassed about my level of excitement at their getting the band back together, but their two new singles do not disappoint. Nick Jonas can sing. Sorry, not sorry.

3 Square Lake Film and Music Festival. I only recently became aware of this annual event near Stillwater. This year’s musical lineup on Aug. 10 includes the Cactus Blossoms, Frankie Lee and the Black-Eyed Snakes. I can’t wait!

Contribute: popmusic@startribune.com.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Cardi B, Target Center. Many fans probably spent more time on their hair and makeup than the hip-hop superstar did onstage in her 50-minute set, but it was a commanding performance, an entertaining combination of dancing, attitude, style and rap skills.

2 Lizzo, NPR Tiny Desk Concert. If our former homegirl can win you over in a small space with just her big, soulful voice, outsized personality and infectious, positive tunes, you know she has the goods to be a big star in any arena. Another major step to stardom.

3 The Highwomen, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” This Nashville supergroup of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires offered “Redesigning Women,” a twangy treatise about redefining how the world, especially country music, views women.