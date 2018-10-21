MONTREAL — Ignacio Piatti scored two second-half goals and the Montreal Impact beat Toronto FC 2-0 on Sunday to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Montreal (14-15-4) is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 46 points, two points behind Columbus (13-11-9) with one game remaining for both teams. Columbus fell 2-1 to Orlando City on Sunday. Montreal needs to beat New England in the season finale next Sunday, while Columbus would have to tie or lose at home to Minnesota for the Impact to make the playoffs.
Toronto dropped to 9-18-6.
