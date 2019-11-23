In the universe of office supplies, pencil lead — a mixture of graphite and clay — appears largely unexceptional.

But 15 years ago, scientists discovered that a single sheet of graphite — a one-atom-thick layer of carbon atoms laid out in a honeycomb pattern — is a wonder. This ultrathin carbon, called graphene, is lighter than paper yet 200 times stronger than steel.

Scientists imagined all of the remarkable things that graphene might be made into: transistors, sensors, novel materials. But practical uses have been slow to come.

Last year, graphene burst back on the scene when physicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered that stacking two sheets of the material, twisted at an angle between them, opened up a treasure box of strange phenomena. It started a new field: twistronics.

A paper in the journal Nature takes the most detailed look at this material known as magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene. The international team of scientists showed that by tweaking graphene’s temperature, magnetic field and the number of electrons able to move freely, the material shifted from behaving like an insulator, where electrical current does not flow, to becoming a superconductor, able to convey electrical current without resistance.

The hope is that researchers will be able to engineer novel electronics for quantum computers and other uses yet to be imagined. The ability to easily nudge graphene into different types of behavior gives scientists a simple system to explore as they try to understand the underlying physics of its superconducting activity.