DES MOINES, Iowa — Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.
AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each for the Panthers (25-5, 14-4) and Noah Carter scored 11.
Northern Iowa led 30-18 at the half, holding Drake to 31% shooting. In the second half the Panthers heated up, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 53% overall while holding Drake to 30%.
Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 8-10). Liam Robbins added 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Northern Iowa defeated Drake 83-73 on Feb. 8.
