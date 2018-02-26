More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Michigan State, Big Ten take Midwest hoops show to Big Apple
What an odd year in the Big Ten.
Sports
Davis Cup revamp plans get mixed response
The Australians are surprised. The Brits are skeptical. The French are downright angry."They have just killed the Davis Cup," French tennis player Nicolas Mahut said…
Motorsports
Vettel fastest in Ferrari on cold 2nd day of F1 testing
Sebastian Vettel was faster than rival Valtteri Bottas on the second session of Formula One testing on Tuesday, as bad weather continued to complicate preparations for the upcoming season.
Wild
Jonas Brodin 'excited' to return to Wild lineup vs. Blues
The Wild doesn't have a trade-deadline acquisition to debut Tuesday, but it will roll out a different lineup than the one that's been used recently.
Vikings
What does Vikings' Keenum decision say about Cousins, Bridgewater?
The Vikings' decision to let Case Keenum try free agency leaves them with options at quarterback, but nothing in the way of guarantees.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.