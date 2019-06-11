ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shooting of an off-duty deputy who was critically wounded at a fast food restaurant.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released photos from surveillance video showing the young man around the time of the shooting Monday in suburban Alhambra. Another photo shows him after he changed his clothes in a nearby neighborhood.

Investigators say the deputy was waiting for a food order at a Jack in the Box when the man shot him in the head with a handgun, then drove away in a Kia Sorento SUV.

The deputy was in civilian clothes and had nothing to outwardly indicate he was a law enforcement officer.

His name was not immediately released.