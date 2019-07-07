More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Follow USA vs. Netherlands World Cup final here; 1-0 USA well into 2nd half
Defending champion United States meets Netherlands in the World Cup final. We have links to video and more to follow the match here.
MN United
The Latest: Kelley O'Hara replaced after collision
The Latest on the Women's World Cup final (all times local):
Golf
Tom Lehman bridges generation gap with 3M co-leader 20-year-old Matthew Wolff
The 60-year-old's pairing with a fresh-out-of-college youngster worked out just fine.
Golf
Rahm shoots 62, wins Irish Open for second time in 3 years
Jon Rahm captured the Irish Open title for the second time in three years after shooting 8-under 62 in the final round to win by two strokes on Sunday.
Twins
Dubon's singular journey leads from Honduras to majors
In so many ways, Mauricio Dubon's ascent to the big leagues has been unusual.Point No. 1 is simple: No major league player has ever been…