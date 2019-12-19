ARDMORE, Ala. — A photo of a couple who died in a tornado in Alabama was found on a farm roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) away.
Kent and Sherry Dutton, of Ardmore, found the photo of Justin and Keisha Godsey on Tuesday morning, news outlets reported. The Godseys were pronounced dead after a tornado ripped through their Town Creek home Monday.
The photo was found on farmland, the Duttons told news outlets. They said they've been in contact with members of the couple's family to return the photo.
The couple's elementary-school-aged son was hospitalized after the tornado.
