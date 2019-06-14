Chicken soup for healing and recovery. Coffee, with its heavenly smell, as a morning ritual. Colorful fruits and vegetables to bring home from a bustling market. Cake to seal a wedding celebration.

Food and how it’s used to mark holidays, traditions or seasons help us cross regional and cultural divides. The scents and sights of savory delicacies draw us closer. In the Twin Cities, we glimpse a multitude of worlds, traditions and countries simply by entering a church or restaurant or grocery store along the path. These photos explore how we can all connect by sitting down at another person’s table.