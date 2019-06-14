Chicken soup for healing and recovery. Coffee, with its heavenly smell, as a morning ritual. Colorful fruits and vegetables to bring home from a bustling market. Cake to seal a wedding celebration.
Food and how it’s used to mark holidays, traditions or seasons help us cross regional and cultural divides. The scents and sights of savory delicacies draw us closer. In the Twin Cities, we glimpse a multitude of worlds, traditions and countries simply by entering a church or restaurant or grocery store along the path. These photos explore how we can all connect by sitting down at another person’s table.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Groupon for Twin Cities concerts? Big acts are now banking on the discount site
The online discounter has become an increasing source for concert tickets, including more than 120 Twin Cities shows in the past year.
Variety
Grounding of Boeing plane hovers over big air show in Paris
Uncertainty over a Boeing jet and apprehension about the global economy hover over the aircraft industry as it prepares for next week's Paris Air Show.That…
National
Stocks post small losses; investors look ahead to Fed
Stocks ended a choppy week of trading with modest losses Friday as investors look forward to getting more clues about the direction of interest rates.
National
Democratic contenders bash Fox News on Fox News
Julian Castro is the latest Democratic presidential contender to follow the trend of criticizing Fox News Channel while appearing on the network for a town hall.
National
O'Rourke: White Americans don't know full story of slavery
Beto O'Rourke has taken a path somewhat less traveled as he strives to make connections with the black voters who will play a dominant role in next year's Southern presidential primaries.