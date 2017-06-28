Gallery: Dark Clouds member Doreen Hartzell (bottom right) joined fellow supper fans in the supporters section behind the goal for the home opener of the inaugural season on March 12th.

Gallery: The energy level was high, encouraged by the shirtless David Baker, during the home opening match of inaugural season of Minnesota United on March 12th. Winter wasn't quite ready to give up the ghost as snow blanketed the fans and field. The snow and cold couldn’t keep 35,043 fans from showing up to support Minnesota United for their MLS home opener against fellow expansion side Atlanta United. The packed house at TCF Bank Stadium was the largest crowd for a soccer match in Minnesota since the Strikers defeated the Tampa Bay Rowdies in front of 52,621 on May 28, 1984.

Gallery: Minnesota United super fans, Dark Clouds and True North Elite members, packed into the supporters section behind the goal for the home opener of the inaugural season on March 12th.

Gallery: Kyle Kettler and Michael Draeger lead a March with blue smoke bombs during the Match before the home opening game of the inaugural season.

Gallery: Both True North Elite and Dark Clouds members make community service a priority, often coming together for public service projects with Minnesota United players and staff. Here, TNE member James Norungolo (Center) works with Minnesota United goalie John Alvbage on a DNR landscape project at Afton State Park.

Gallery: Dark Clouds and True North Elite members tend to spend the entire game on their feet, not wanting to miss a play or the chance to cheer on their team of express their disspleasure.

Gallery: Engaged in every second of the game and always on their feet, Hard core True North Elite members Ethan Neal (left) Nicholas Bisbee (center) and Isaiah Lufkin (right) react to a controversial play on the pitch.

Gallery: Dark Clouds members gather for a pre-game BBQ in the back yard of Nachiket Karnik (far right). The family friendly gatherings bring club members together before heading to the stadium. Janessa (center) & Alex (left) Cervantes, both 29, St. Paul. chat with Lydia Garver, 36 and daughter Iris Burdine, 2.

Gallery: Dark Clouds members gather for a pre-game BBQ in the back yard of Nachiket Karnik. The family friendly gatherings bring club members together before heading to the stadium. Janessa (center) & Alex (left) Cervantes, both 29, St. Paul. chat with Lydia Garver, 36 as Mason Cervantes, 5, (left) and Émil Burden, 2 (right) play catch.

Gallery: Andrew Beck leads a Dark Clouds Academy meeting at Lake Monster Brewing in St. Paul. Folks interested in joining the group are invited to academy meetings to learn about the Dark Clouds history, how to get involved, learn the chants and drink some beer.

Gallery: True North Elite and Dark Clouds fans fill end zone of the stadium behind the goal, making their presence know to the players on the field.

Gallery: TCF Bank Stadium is the home of Minnesota United until their new stadium is built in the St. Paul Midway area.

Gallery: Dark Clouds and True North Elite fans March to the Match often attracting attention and mingling with passers by like this wedding party at the U of M on April 29th.

Gallery: Dark Clouds and True North Elite fans March to the Match often attracting attention from those caught in their wake.

Gallery: Dark Clouds spiritual leader and head cheerleader Natchiket Karnik gets the crowd fired up during the match against Colorado on April 23rd.

Gallery: Rachel Cawthra (center) and Erich Wirtanen (right) join the March to the Match with Dark Clouds and True North Elite members before the game at TCF Bank Stadium on April 23rd .

Gallery: Founding member and head rabble rouser of True North Elite, Nicholas Bisbee, and Emma Sands (on drum) lead a chant before the "March to the Match on March 12th. It was the first home game of the inaugural season of Minnesota United.

Most sports have fans. Soccer has supporters.

Sure, there are still more casual observers of the Beautiful Game who could be considered mere fans, but they are often drowned out and dwarfed by more intense and dedicated groups.

These are the supporters, and Minnesota United — the local professional soccer team that made the leap in 2017 from a lower league to Major League Soccer, the top level in the United States — has two popular supporter groups.

The more established one is the Dark Clouds. They have been around since the local professional team was called the Thunder (hence the group name), but their numbers are growing. They had fewer than 100 members just four years ago, but now they boast more than 1,300.

The up-and-comer supporter group, which has 150 members, is called True North Elite. This group is more rambunctious than the Dark Clouds and takes its cues from international supporter groups.

“We wanted to create something that was more true to what we viewed as traditional around the world,” said Samuel Halvorson, part of a group of five friends who formed True North Elite. “While we appreciated that Dark Clouds provided a more family-friendly atmosphere, we didn’t feel like it fit for us personally. We just wanted something a little edgier.”

True North Elite members, for instance, often come up with aggressive (and sometimes borderline unprintable) chants aimed at the star players from opposing teams. “When you get someone on the opposition to give you a wry smile or a brief clap of recognition even as you’re giving them stick, you know you’re doing the job right,” said group member and founder James Norungolo.

Both groups have their own traditions, projects and marches. Once matches at United’s temporary home at TCF Bank Stadium begin, they work together to make one giant wall of sound — noise and support they hope influences both performance and atmosphere.

“As a stadium, working together, we are louder,” said Dark Clouds member Nachiket Karnik, who joined in 2013.

And the players hear them.

“We try to make sure after games to go over and thank them. They’re so important to us,” said Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman. “We feel like we’re really close to the supporters. There isn’t this huge separation. I think that’s one thing that makes this club really special.”

As you might expect, actions convey a more accurate picture of their impact than mere words. Take a look at the photo gallery above: A look at Minnesota United supporters in all their glory.

Photos/Brian Peterson



Text/Michael Rand