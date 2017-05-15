A disruption has knocked out telephone, internet and e-mail service in the St. Paul School District Monday morning, but classes are continuing as scheduled, a district spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage, but it is not related to the ransomware cyberattack that has wreaked havoc on computers all across the world in recent days, said Toya Stewart Downey.

The biggest impact is that families may not be able to reach the schools to report absences or find out about bus issues, although she noted that a few calls are getting through.

“Technology Services Department is making progress” in fixing the problem, which was believed to have cropped up Monday morning.

In a Facebook message, the district said “we will keep you updated as crews work to restore service.”