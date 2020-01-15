PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Tariq Owens to a two-way contract.
The 6-foot-10, 205-pound Owens was already playing with the Suns' NBA G League affiliate in northern Arizona. The 24-year-old rookie out of Texas Tech is averaging 9.0 points on 55% shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Owens helped Texas Tech to the school's first Final Four in 2019. He set the school's single-season record with 92 blocked shots.
Phoenix has a 16-24 record and plays on the road at New York on Thursday night.
