PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have fired general manager Ryan McDonough barely a week before the season begins.

James Jones and Trevor Bukstein will share the GM duties on an interim basis for the Suns. Jones is the team's vice president of basketball operations and Bukstein was assistant GM under McDonough, who had been in Phoenix since 2013 and was under contract through 2020.

Suns owner Robert Sarver said Monday he made the decision to fire McDonough "after much thought and a long evaluation of our basketball operations."

The Suns took Deandre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft and gave Devin Booker a $158 million extension during the offseason. Phoenix has had four straight losing seasons and no playoff berths since 2010.