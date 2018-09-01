The host Phoenix Mercury scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter and beat the Seattle Storm 86-66 on Friday night to force Game 4 in the WNBA semifinal series.

Phoenix kept it close in Game 3 until the fourth quarter and cut Seattle's lead to 2-1 in a series that heads to Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

The Mercury suffered a blow before the game, learning starting forward Stephanie Talbot would not play because of a concussion. Phoenix also had to play through a difficult night offensively for Diana Taurasi, who had eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Brittany Griner had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Yvonne Turner had 19 points in Talbot's place to help the Mercury end a 10-game losing streak in WNBA semifinal games.

Natasha Howard had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Storm. Breanna Stewart added 15 points and 11 rebounds in Seattle's eighth straight road playoff loss dating to 2011.

Storm guard Jewell Loyd, right, and Mercury forward Camille Little clashed when Loyd tried to find room inside. , left, and guard Leilani Mitchell, middle, during the first half of Game 3 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Phoenix. The Mercury defeated the Storm 86-66. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Atlanta 81, Washington 76: Tiffany Hayes had 23 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Dream beat the host Mystics to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Washington played without injured All-Star Elena Delle Donne, who has a bone bruise on her left knee.

Brittney Sykes scored 17 points, and Elizabeth Williams had 14 for the Dream. Atlanta is one victory away from the franchise's fourth finals appearance and first since 2013.

The lead changed 14 times through three quarters but never in the fourth. Sykes' third three-pointer of the game gave the Dream its largest lead at 77-66 with 2:38 left. Washington scored the next six points and trailed 79-74 with 35.7 seconds remaining but got no closer.

Note

The Chicago Sky fired Amber Stocks as general manager and head coach after a two-year tenure that included a record of 25-43 and no playoff appearances. The Sky struggled from the time it traded Delle Donne three months into Stocks' reign.