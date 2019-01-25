PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's top prosecutor will fight a decision that gives former Black Panther Mumia Abu-Jamal a new appeals hearing in a 1981 police slaying.
District Attorney Larry Krasner says in a filing Friday that he'll challenge an order that would revive the high-profile case. The 64-year-old activist is serving life without parole after his death sentence was thrown out over flawed jury instructions.
He has now been granted a new appeals hearing because of a Supreme Court ruling that said a former Pennsylvania justice who heard his appeal had a potential conflict of interest.
Krasner has tangled with the city's police union since taking office last year, especially over pleas that spared two men the death penalty in a 2015 police slaying.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.