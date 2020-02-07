FARMVILLE, Va. — Shabooty Phillips hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Longwood beat Charleston Southern 71-63 on Thursday night.
DeShaun Wade had 11 points for Longwood (9-15, 4-7 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game home losing streak. Jordan Cintron added 10 rebounds.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 25 points for the Buccaneers (11-12, 5-6). Deontaye Buskey added 11 points and seven rebounds.
The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Longwood defeated Charleston Southern 74-56 on Jan. 8.
Longwood takes on Winthrop at home on Saturday. Charleston Southern takes on Hampton at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Sagstrom has 1-stroke lead after 2 rounds of LPGA's Vic Open
First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom contined her strong recent form and held a one-stroke lead over American Ally McDonald after two rounds of the LPGA's Vic Open.
Wolves
Minnesota faces Los Angeles, looks to stop home slide
Los Angeles Clippers (36-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-35, 14th in the Western Conference)Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays…
Wolves
Milwaukee plays Orlando following Antetokounmpo's 36-20 game
Milwaukee Bucks (44-7, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)Orlando; Saturday, 5 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on…
Vikings
Betting could be 'X' factor for new pro football league
Knowing its season begins less than a week after one of the biggest betting events in America, the new XFL is embracing sports betting in a major way.
Wild
Dallas hosts Minnesota in division matchup
Minnesota Wild (25-22-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (30-18-5, third in the Central Division)Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on…