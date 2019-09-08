NEW YORK — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he hoped Harper could pinch-hit Sunday against the New York Mets if needed. Harper could start Monday night at home against Atlanta.
The Phillies began the day three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.
Harper hasn't played since being hit by a fastball from Mets lefty Steven Matz on Friday night. X-rays were negative.
Harper is hitting .254 with 30 homers, 100 RBIs and an .869 OPS, including 12 homers and a .965 OPS in 30 games since Aug. 1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
On now: Quick Cousins-to-Thielen touchdown pass gives Vikings 7-0 lead
The Vikings open the 2019 season against Atlanta at U.S. Bank Stadium. Get game updates, links to social media and more about the game here.
Wild
Correction: Capitals-Ovechkin story
In a story Sept. 6 about Alex Ovechkin, The Associated Press erroneously reported what season the Washington Capitals captain is entering. He is entering his 15th, not 14th, season.
Twins
Phillies star Harper again out of lineup with injured hand
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand.
Vikings
Raiders prepare for opener vs. Broncos without Brown
The Oakland Raiders once again head into a season opener having just cut ties with their most talented player.
Sports
Kuss wins 15th Vuelta stage, Roglic keeps overall lead
American rider Sepp Kuss won the mountainous 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Jumbo-Visma teammate Primoz Roglic withstood a sustained attack by Alejandro Valverde to keep the overall race lead on Sunday.