PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola of the Philadelphia Phillies has lost his no-hit bid against Toronto with two outs in the seventh inning.
Russell Martin grounded a tying single through the left side to spoil Nola's try Saturday.
Nola was pulled after that. He threw 113 pitches, matching a career high. Nola struck out 10 and walked two at Citizens Bank Park.
The game is tied at 1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Lee tops LPGA event in Michigan; pregnant Lewis tied for 2nd
Minjee Lee shot a 4-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Volvik Championship, with Stacy Lewis tied for second playing five months' pregnant.
Twins
Rookie Flaherty shines again, Cardinals topple Pirates 4-1
Jack Flaherty's first win in the big leagues sent a message that the St. Louis Cardinals rookie wants to be a part of his team's recalibrated rotation. His second victory was just as impressive for an entirely different reason.
Twins
Choo new top HR hitter from Asia, lifts Texas over KC in 10
Bartolo Colon didn't make history on Saturday for the Texas Rangers, but his teammate Shin-Soo Choo did.
Twins
Nola takes no-no into 7th, Phils top Jays and lead NL East
Another stellar performance from their ace and a big homer from their best pinch-hitter have lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to heights they haven't reached in seven years.
Wolves
Paul receiving regular treatment to return for Rockets
Rockets star Chris Paul is receiving treatment "around the clock" on his injured right hamstring and coach Mike D'Antoni hopes it will only be a matter of days before he is healthy again.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.