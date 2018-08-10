PHILADELPHIA — The NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies have acquired first baseman Justin Bour from the Miami Marlins for a minor league player.
Bour is batting .227 with 19 homers and 54 RBIs. He's expected to be a pinch-hitter in Philadelphia where Carlos Santana is the starting first baseman in the first year of a $60 million, three-year contract.
The left-handed hitting Bour has a .347 on-base percentage. He hit .289 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs last season.
Single-A left-handed pitcher McKenzie Mills goes to Miami and the Phillies also received cash in the deal.
The Phillies acquired infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month.
They entered a three-game series in San Diego on Friday night with a one-game lead over Atlanta and 5 ½ games ahead of Washington.
