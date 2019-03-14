MANILA, Philippines — More than 6 million people have been affected by a water shortage in large areas of the Philippine capital and a nearby province, with long lines forming for rationed water.
A spokesman for Manila Water Co. Inc., Jeric Sevilla, said Thursday that water supplies will be cut for several hours a day for 6.8 million people in more than a million households until the rainy season fills dams and reservoirs in May or June.
The company says a spike in demand and reduced water levels in a dam in the sweltering summer are the culprits, exacerbated by El Nino weather conditions.
Congress is to hold inquiries next week into the cause of the crisis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Indian Ocean science mission recovers key underwater drone
A British-led marine scientific mission off the Seychelles succeeded on Thursday in retrieving a key underwater drone from the sea bed, where it had fallen after its cable was cut two days ago.
World
EU parliament leader under fire for praising Mussolini
European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has come under fire for comments praising Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.
World
Malaysia continues case against Vietnam woman in Kim killing
Malaysia's attorney-general ordered the murder case to proceed against a Vietnamese woman accused in the killing of the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, prosecutors said in court Thursday.
World
UK lawmakers gear up for vote on Brexit delay request
British lawmakers faced another tumultuous day Thursday, as Parliament prepared to vote on whether to request a delay to the country's scheduled departure from the European Union and Prime Minister Theresa May struggled to shore up her shattered authority.
World
Nigeria halts search a day after school collapses; 8 dead
Nigerian officials on Thursday halted search efforts a day after a school building collapsed in Lagos with an unknown number of children inside. The death toll was eight and could rise.