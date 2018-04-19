NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Philip Morris International Inc., down $15.80 to $85.64
The tobacco company reported weak quarterly sales and said sales of its iQos device in Japan were slower than expected.
American Express Co., up $7.22 to $102.37
The credit card company's profit climbed as customers spent more money and its taxes decreased.
Procter & Gamble Co., down $2.53 to $74.95
The consumer products company agreed to buy Merck KGaA's consumer health business for $4.2 billion.
Amazon.com Inc., up $29.07 to $1,556.91
The online shipping company said its Prime service has 100 million members, more than most analysts expected.
W.W. Grainger Inc., up $15.19 to $299.88
The manufacturing company raised its annual forecasts after its third-quarter profit surpassed Wall Street's estimates.
Qualcomm Inc., down $2.66 to $52.57
The Chinese government said it still has concerns about Qualcomm's agreement to buy NXP Semiconductors.
Shire PLC, down $1.80 to $160.74
The drugmaker said it rejected another takeover bid from Japanese rival Takeda, but said the two companies are talking.
Apple Inc., down $5.04 to $172.80
Taiwan Semiconductor, a company that is reportedly linked to Apple, gave a weak forecast.
