Above: Angie Renee, "Why" (2016). Ceramic. Courtesy of the artist.

One year after the not-guilty verdict in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) offers space to heal.

On June 17, Mia opens “Art and Healing: In the Moment,” a new exhibition in response to the shooting and death of Philando Castile, a 32-year-old black man from St. Paul who was pulled over, shot and then killed in June 2016 by officer Jeronimo Yanez.

After the shooting, artists began making work about Castile. The exhibition features 15 works of art, including painting, sculpture, video and mural, with work by Sarah White, Angie Renee, Xiaolu Wang and Leon Wang.

Above: Xiaolu Wang, I.am.Mural, 2016 Video [still], Runtime 2:09 Music: Waking Stars by Kai Engel Mural photography by Ryan Stopera Mural organized by Arianna Genis and Ashley Fairbanks. Painted by Jeremiah Bey, Chaka Mkali, Jordan Hamilton, Andres Guzman, Leilani Mendoza, Donald Thomas, Nellie Pierce, Olivia Levins Holden, Lamia Abukhadra, and Alizarin Menninga-Fong.

The artwork was originally given to Valerie Castile after Castile’s death. She contacted Mia, telling them that she wanted to share this work with the public.

“The work of these artists has made me feel like I’m not alone,” said Valerie Castile. “There are times when I sit in my living room, grieving, but then I look around and see this art, and I know I’m not the only one affected by Philando’s death. That’s why I wanted this exhibition to happen—it’s about connecting, reaching out, having a conversation.”

There will be special programs by Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.

“We would not have been able to organize this exhibition without the support of our community,” said Nicole Soukup, assistant curator of contemporary art at Mia. “It truly was a collaborative effort as we worked closely with the Castile family and an advisory panel to organize an exhibition we hope engages audiences in a relevant and meaningful way, holds space for our community, and creates opportunities for dialogue."