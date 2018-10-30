PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's annual decadent display of binge eating and bad behavior known as Wing Bowl is over after 26 years.
The event hosted by a sports radio station the Friday before the Super Bowl drew thousands of rowdy fans to the Wells Fargo Center in the early morning hours to kick off Super Bowl weekend.
WIP hosts Angelo Cataldi and Al Morganti announced the end of Wing Bowl on the air Tuesday morning.
Morganti originally came up with the idea as a way to get Philadelphia sports fans through another championship weekend without the home team.
He implied the city doesn't need it anymore, adding: "It's like that Greek god who put the rock up the hill. It went over...They won the Super Bowl!"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Texas dragging death killer 1 step closer to execution
A prisoner on Texas death row for dragging a black man to death behind a pickup truck more than two decades ago is one step closer to execution after the U.S. Supreme Court turned down his appeal.
National
Amid global uproar, some US colleges rethink Saudi ties
U.S. colleges and universities have received more than $350 million from the Saudi government this decade, yet some are rethinking their arrangements in the wake of the killing of a journalist that has ignited a global uproar against the oil-rich nation.
TV & Media
TV picks for Oct. 30: 'Dark Shadows,' 'Virginia 12th,' 'The Degenerates'
Dirty work Those thinking about checking out Big Jay Oakerson this weekend at the Mall of America’s House of Comedy can get a sneak preview…
National
Concerns growing over rejections of vote-by-mail ballots
More people than ever are returning their ballots by mail or dropping them off at a local election location rather than voting in a booth on Election Day.
Variety
The Latest: Governor and Pittsburgh mayor won't join Trump
The Latest on the first funerals from the synagogue massacre (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.