PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia's first black mayor says he was responsible for dropping a bomb on a home full of people 33 years ago.
But as the city on Friday dedicated a street co-named for W. Wilson Goode Sr., Goode said he would not be defined by one day of his life.
Wilson was mayor when the city clashed with members of MOVE, a radical, black back-to-nature group. It culminated in the 1985 bombing of MOVE headquarters, killing 11 people and destroying more than 60 rowhomes.
The Philadelphia City Council voted in June to co-name a portion of 59th Street for Goode. Community members and residents in the largely black neighborhood say they were never consulted or notified about the proposed change.
A few dozen protested the ceremony Friday.
