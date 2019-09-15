CHESTER, Pa. — Kacper Przybylko and Carlos Vela each scored and the Philadelphia Union tied Los Angeles FC 1-1 Saturday.
Przybylko struck first for Philadelphia (15-8-7) in the third minute on a header 13 yards out from the right side of the box, assisted by Fafa Picault. Vela tied it for Los Angeles FC (19-4-7) in the 43rd minute with a shot 10 yards out from the left side of the box.
Los Angeles FC outshot the Union nine to eight, with four shots on goal to three for Philadelphia.
Philadelphia drew six corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and did not receive a card. Los Angeles FC drew three corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given four yellow cards.
