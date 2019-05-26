Philadelphia Phillies (31-21, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-24, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (5-4, 2.76 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (6-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Either Philadelphia or Milwaukee will take home a series victory with a win.

The Brewers are 17-11 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 84 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the club with 20, averaging one every 8.2 at-bats.

The Phillies are 13-11 on the road. Philadelphia is slugging .417 as a unit. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-2. Jake Arrieta earned his fifth victory and Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Jhoulys Chacin took his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Mike Moustakas has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 13 home runs and has 41 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 9-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).