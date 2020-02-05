Philadelphia 76ers (31-20, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (43-7, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to end its three-game skid with a win against Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 26-3 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers have gone 21-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 15-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 121-109 in the last meeting on Dec. 25. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points, and Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.4 percent and averaging 30.1 points. Middleton is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Furkan Korkmaz leads the 76ers averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 8.8 points per game and shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. Ben Simmons is shooting 65.0 percent and has averaged 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 123.7 points, 53 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 39.8 percent shooting.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 106 points, 44 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: day to day (hamstring).

76ers: Josh Richardson: out (hamstring).