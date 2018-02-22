PHILADELPHIA — A warehouse fire near train tracks in Philadelphia has disrupted Amtrak and local train service.
Amtrak and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority say service for certain lines, including the busy Northeast Corridor, was initially suspended due to the blaze in the southwestern part of the city.
Amtrak restored service in a limited capacity around noon, but says trains are delayed and speed is reduced due to the smoke. SEPTA says some lines are being rerouted.
The fire broke out late Thursday morning.
No other details were immediately available.
