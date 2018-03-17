BRADENTON, Fla. - Any inning that begins with walking the opposing pitcher is likely to be a bad one. For Phil Hughes, it was just the beginning.

Hughes gave up eight hits, including two home runs, and the Pirates used them, a walk to righthander Chad Kuhl and another rough day by Minnesota’s defense to pile up nine runs en route to a 13-4 win over the Twins at LECOM Park.

Hughes, still trying to make a case for a spot in the starting rotation, gave up a first-inning homer to his former catcher, Francisco Cervelli, but was encouraged when he struck out three in the second inning, two of them on swing-and-misses. But walking Kuhl, who has drawn only two walks in 78 regular-season plate appearances, seemed to change the outing for Hughes — though the Twins’ defense didn’t help. When Pirates leadoff hitter Adam Frazier lofted a catchable fly ball toward the left-field corner, LaMonte Wade lost it in the Florida sun, and it fell for a double.

The runners held on a Cervelli fly out and a David Freese groundout, but Hughes made a mistake with a slider to Jose Osuna, and it wound up in center field for a two-run single.

“I had a chance to get out of it, but kind of hung a slider up in the zone. That one stings,” Hughes said. “That one stung. You work hard to get around [the mistakes]. Walking the pitcher to lead off the inning, that wasn’t something that I was very happy about.”

He was even less happy in the fourth, when he surrendered a two-run homer to Jordan Luplow and gave up a couple hits. Mitch Garver’s error when trying to field Kuhl’s sacrifice bunt hurt, and so did first baseman Brock Stassi’s attempt to throw out Todd Cunningham at the plate, too late. When Alan Busenitz gave up three more hits in relief, the Pirates had a nine-run inning, and Hughes had a loss.

“I felt like I’ve really turned the corner, [with my] command especially,” Hughes said. “To take a step back today is disappointing.”

Nick Gordon tripled in the third inning and scored on a Robbie Grossman single

The Twins committed four errors on the game, giving them 10 in their past five games, and missed a couple of other plays. Shortstop Jorge Polanco committed a throwing error, his MLB-leading seventh of the spring.