– Home run. Hit batter. Home run. And Phil Hughes was off to a disastrous start on Monday. But he adjusted, kept his changeup down and survived.

The Twins lost 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Monday, but Hughes came away feeling better about himself after rocky first inning. He gave up just one more run after the first three batters, and faced the minimum 12 batters over the final four innings of the game. In addition to the change up, Hughes mixed in an effective curveball.

He threw 79 pitches over six innings, then tossed another 11 in the bullpen afterward.

Hughes likely will throw fewer than 90 pitches on Saturday in his final start of the season. His arm is ready to throw 100 pitches now.

The Twins scored their only run in the second inning on a home run to left by Miguel Sano. It was his second homer of the spring, and he needed it. He began the night batting .195 in spring training games.