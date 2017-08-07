– The PGA Championship is moving to May for the first time in 70 years when it goes to Bethpage Black on New York’s Long Island in 2019 as part of a long-term plan that involves a major shift in the golf calendar, including The Players Championship going back to its March date.

Two officials involved in the discussions say the PGA of America and PGA Tour will discuss details of the move as early as Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club, site of this year’s PGA Championship.

The move also could serve as a boost to golf courses around the country — the PGA of America has some 27,000 golf professionals — going into the heart of the season. But the move could eliminate parts of the country from hosting the PGA.

One official said two traditional sites — Whistling Straits in Wisconsin and Hazeltine in Minnesota — would not be able to host the PGA Championship in May.

But Bob Fafinski, president of Hazeltine National, said he has heard no such thing.

Y.E. Yang held up the trophy after winning the PGA Championship at Hazeltine in 2009.

“I don’t think we’re ready to say that May would be out of the question for us to hold a PGA Championship,’’ Fafinski said. “I don’t know what source is telling the Associated Press this, but we have not been told that playing the PGA Championship in May would eliminate us from hosting it.

“The PGA has been keeping us up to date. We’ve been receiving courtesy calls and got a call last week saying they were going to do this. I can tell you our relationship with the PGA of America has never been better than it is right now.”

Officials feel comfortable with the weather and agronomy for Bethpage Black, and they are hopeful for good weather in 2023 for Oak Hill in Rochester, New York.

“I don’t think the condition of the golf course in the middle of May would be the major problem,’’ Fafinski said of his course’s chances. “This year, the PGA was here on that weekend when a May tournament would have been held, and the course was in perfect condition. More than anything, the problem could be building the infrastructure required for a major championship if we have a long winter.”

The change has been in the works for four years, one official said. The catalyst behind the movement was golf’s return to the Olympics, along with the PGA Tour’s desire to wrap up its FedEx Cup before the NFL begins.

The move to May also puts the PGA Championship in the middle of the major championship season — after the Masters, before the U.S. Open — instead of being stuck at the end in August when courses typically are softer because of the summer heat and sports fans have one eye turned toward football.

Still to be determined is the how the rest of the PGA Tour schedule is constricted to finish around Labor Day. One official said the playoff event in Boston is likely to go away after 2018. Another official said one plan is for the Greenbrier Classic, typically held in July, to move to the fall.

The PGA Championship has been in August since 1969 with two exceptions. Jack Nicklaus won in February 1971 when it was held at PGA National in South Florida, and last year it was held the final weekend in July at Baltusrol ahead of the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Snedeker withdraws

Brandt Snedeker withdrew from the PGA Championship because of a rib injury. This is the second straight major that Snedeker will miss with the injury. He was at Royal Birkdale, but tried to warm up and decided to pull out.

Staff writer Patrick Reusse contributed to this report.