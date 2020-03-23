The plea agreement announced Monday resolves the charges facing PG&E in Butte County and marks the second time this decade that the company's neglect has culminated in it being deemed a criminal. PG&E already is serving a five-year criminal probation imposed after it was convicted of six felony counts for falsifying records and other safety violations underlying a natural gas explosion that blew up a neighborhood and killed eight people in San Bruno.

As with its prior criminal conviction, no one from PG&E will go to prison. Instead, its plea deal with the Butte County District Attorney's Office calls for PG&E to pay a $4 million fine, the maximum allowed. It will also help pay for efforts to restore access to water for residents affected by the loss of a canal destroyed by what became known as the Camp Fire.

"We cannot replace all that the fire destroyed, but our hope is that this plea agreement, along with our rebuilding efforts, will help the community move forward from this tragic incident," PG&E CEO Bill Johnson said.

Butte County officials have said 85 people died in the Camp Fire. It wasn't immediately clear why PG&E agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts instead of 85. Besides the litany of involuntary manslaughter, PG&E also will plead guilty to a single count of unlawfully starting a fire.

The Nov. 8, 2018, fire was fanned quickly by strong winds, forcing thousands of people to flee as they tried to escape in their cars. Survivors described caravans of vehicles engulfed by flames.

The grisly scene unfolded slightly more than a year after a series of 2017 blazes tore through Northern California. Although state investigators didn't find PG&E culpable for those fires, the company is accepting responsibility for them in its bankruptcy case as part of a $13.5 billion settlement that will pay the victims of both the 2017 and 2018 fires.

Less than three months after the Butte County fires, PG&E filed for bankruptcy in early 2019 to help shield the utility from more than $50 billion in claimed losses stemming from a badly outdated electrical grid. PG&E has settled those claims for $25.5 billion, including the fund set up for the wildfire victims.

Since the bankruptcy filing, PG&E hired Johnson as its new leader to shape up its culture as the company steps up its efforts to improve the safety and reliability of its power lines.

He hailed Monday's plea agreement as a sign that PG&E is "working to create a better future for all concerned. We want wildfire victims, our customers, our regulators and leaders to know that the lessons we learned from the Camp Fire remain a driving force for us to transform this company."

But Johnson has previously acknowledged that will take many years to pull off while PG&E pours an estimated $40 billion into upgrades.

PG&E plans to periodically turn off the power during very windy and dry conditions to minimize fire risks in parts of a sprawling service territory that provides electricity to 16 million people.

The Camp Fire started after a hook holding a PG&E transmission line broke from a nearly 100-year-old tower near Paradise. The company repeatedly failed to maintain that line even though it cut through a forested and mountainous area known to experience strong winds, the California Public Utilities Commission concluded in a report last year.