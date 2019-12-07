SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas and Electric says it has reached a $13.5 billion settlement that will resolve all major claims related to devastating wildfires blamed on its outdated equipment and negligence.
The settlement, which the utility says was reached Friday, still requires court approval. PG&E says it is a key step in leading it out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
PG&E says it has reached $13.5 billion wildfire settlement
Pacific Gas and Electric says it has reached a $13.5 billion settlement that will resolve all major claims related to devastating wildfires blamed on its outdated equipment and negligence.
National
Supreme Court temporarily shields Trump bank records
The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily shielded the bank records of President Donald Trump and three of his children from House Democrats.
National
Buttigieg calls on McKinsey to release list of his clients
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is calling on his former employer McKinsey & Co. to release a list of the clients he served and to free him from a nondisclosure agreement he signed when he worked there a decade ago.
Stage & Arts
Actor Ron Leibman dead at 82
Actor Ron Leibman, who appeared in movies, theater and television in a career that spanned six decades and won a Tony award for Tony Kushner's iconic play "Ängels in America," has died after an illness. He was 82.
Business
If you're amazed by number of new rentals, wait until next year
Apartment developers are on track to deliver a record 6,000 new units this year and even more in the coming year — most of them in the Twin Cities suburbs.