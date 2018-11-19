NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Resolute Energy Corp., up $4.21 to $34.70
Cimarex agreed to buy the energy company for $35 a share in cash and stock.
Colfax Corp., down $4.26 to $23.72
The technology company said it will buy orthopedic device maker DJO Global for $3.15 billion.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., down $11.30 to $48.05
The consumer products company reported a smaller profit and weaker sales than analysts expected.
General Electric Co., down 18 cents to $7.48
The company said longtime executive John Rice will lead its gas power businesses.
Macerich Co., up 64 cents to $49.86
Real estate investment trusts and other high-dividend stocks did better than the rest of the market Monday.
PG&E Corp., down $1.14 to $23.26
The utility company disclosed that it had a power line failure near the start of a deadly California wildfire the morning the fire began.
JD.com, down $1.94 to $21.11
The Chinese e-commerce company's quarterly sales disappointed analysts.
Adobe Inc., down $19.20 to $219.69
Technology companies again fell more than the rest of the market.
