NEW YORK — Pfizer, which will be under the leadership of a new CEO starting next year, is reporting better than expected earnings for the third-quarter.
Earnings reported Tuesday were $4.11 billion, or 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.3 billion.
Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $53 billion to $53.7 billion.
Pfizer shares have climbed 19 percent since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.