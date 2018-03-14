PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee area school district has canceled classes after receiving a security threat.
Pewaukee district schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Mike Cady says administrators are working with local police who are investigating the unspecified threat which was received Tuesday night.
The threat comes just before the National School Walkout planned for Wednesday. Students across the country are planning to walk out of classes to protest gun violence and call for gun control in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Trump's pick to lead CIA to face questions about torture
President Donald Trump's pick to be the next director of the CIA is a career spymaster who oversaw torture at a secret prison during one of the darkest chapters in the agency's history.
Variety
Broadcom officially drops Qualcomm bid after Trump decision
Two days after President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom in its hostile takeover bid of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, the Singapore company is officially withdrawing its $117 billion bid.
National
Prosecuting more who lie to buy guns could strain resources
A Trump administration plan to crack down on people who lie to buy guns faces a giant hurdle: It relies on federal agents and prosecutors who are already overwhelmed with other responsibilities.
Variety
Judge reduces bond for man accused of attacking priest
A judge has reduced bond for a Minnesota man charged with attacking a priest in North Dakota, though not as much as the suspect wanted.
Variety
Students to walk out nationwide protesting gun violence
From Maine to Hawaii, students planned to walk out of school Wednesday to protest gun violence in the biggest demonstration yet of the student activism…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.