NEW YORK — Chewy, the online pet store owned by PetSmart, is going public.
The company said it plans to raise about $100 million, but that is likely to change based on investor demand. It said Monday it expects its ticker symbol to be "CHWY."
Chewy, which was founded in 2011 and bought by PetSmart in 2017, has never been profitable. It reported a loss of $267.9 million last year on revenue of $3.53 billion.
The company says it wants to grow its in-house brands, increase its pet pharmacy offerings and expand outside the U.S.
Chewy has headquarters in Boston and Dania Beach, Florida, and has seven warehouses around the country where orders are packed and shipped to shoppers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
US measles cases top 700, with many illnesses among kids
Measles continues to spread in the United States, with 704 cases reported so far this year in 22 states.
Movies
Van der Vliet Oloomi's 'Call Me Zebra' wins PEN/Faulkner
Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi's "Call Me Zebra," a novel of exile and literary theory, is this year's winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.
Variety
Student protesters occupy fraternity house, want it closed
Students at Swarthmore College have occupied an on-campus fraternity house in an effort to get it shut down.The demonstration at the suburban Philadelphia college is…
Variety
Parents say synagogue suspect is part of 'history of evil'
The parents of a 19-year-old college student suspected of attacking a Southern California synagogue said Monday that they are shocked and saddened that "he is now part of the history of evil that has been perpetrated on Jewish people for centuries."
Variety
Autopsy: Houston student in fight died from brain tumor
Officials say a 13-year-old girl who died days after being involved in a fight while walking home from school was killed by a brain tumor discovered when she was hospitalized days later.