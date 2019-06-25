MADRID — A fire at a petrochemical plant in southern Spain has sent a massive plume of black smoke near Gibraltar.
The blaze broke out Tuesday at an industrial zone near Algeciras.
The Andalusian emergency service said on Twitter that the plant owner, Indorama Ventures, says there have been no injuries arising from the fire.
Authorities have evacuated nearby homes and closed roads around the plant, which is located about 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of Madrid.
The Gibraltar government said in a tweet that it does not know the chemical composition of the smoke and is recommending that that people stay indoors with their windows closed as a precaution.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Saudi coalition says head of Yemen's Islamic State captured
Saudi Arabia's special forces captured the leader of the Islamic State's branch in Yemen during a raid on a house that was under surveillance, a Saudi military statement said Tuesday, dealing a blow to the extremist group which has taken advantage of the country's turmoil to launch devastating attacks.
World
Orangutans, polar bears make a splash as Europe swelters
Orangutans at a Vienna zoo got buckets of water, lemurs in Rome enjoyed fruit icicles and a polar bear took to a pool in Germany as much of Europe sweltered Tuesday in an early summer heat wave.
World
Cypriots mourn ex-President Alexis Christofias at funeral
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, trade unionists, European communists and politicians and leaders from Cyprus' breakaway Turkish Cypriot community were among those attending a funeral service for the country's former president, Dimitris Christofias.
World
Petrochemical fire spews thick black smoke in southern Spain
A fire at a petrochemical plant in southern Spain has sent a massive plume of black smoke near Gibraltar.
World
Iran says 'idiotic' new US sanctions shut doors of diplomacy
Iran warned Tuesday that new U.S. sanctions targeting its supreme leader and other top officials meant "closing the doors of diplomacy" between Tehran and Washington amid heightened tensions, even as President Hassan Rouhani derided the White House as being "afflicted by mental retardation."