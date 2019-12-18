Bringing your dog with you as you visit friends or family this holiday season? There are some basic rules to keep in mind: Don’t leave stuff all over the house, no jumping on beds and keep howling at night to a minimum.

(We’re talking about the dogs here, but the same advice applies to humans.)

For traveling pet owners, there is always an element of uncertainty, said Sean Sheer, who writes for the Urban Dog blog. Take Sheer’s dog Bodhi, a mellow eight-year-old Weimaraner.

For the most part, Bodhi has been a perfectly charming guest whenever he travels. But one Thanksgiving, Bodhi could not resist counter-surfing while the humans were having dinner in the next room.

“Our hostess went in to the kitchen to get the vanilla cake, but it was gone,” said Sheer, who lives in New York City. “There was frosting on Bodhi’s mouth. The lesson is that as well as you think you know your dog, they can always surprise you.”

The first test of good manners — yours, that is — comes when you’re invited for an overnight visit: “Do not presume that when you and your family are invited for the holiday or the weekend that this extends to your dog,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, president of Mannersmith, an etiquette consulting firm in Massachusetts.

Smith said that even if these people realize your Great Dane is an important part of your family, they might not be ready to offer lodging for it. So if your host did not specifically include your dog in the invitation and you would prefer to bring it, you need to ask — before you leave home, not when you’re standing at the hosts’ front door, she said.

“Don’t just show up after a six-hour car ride and have your dog pop out of the back seat,” Smith said.

Sheer has a group of close friends with dogs who visit back and forth with pets in tow. But he is hesitant to ask to bring Bodhi to the homes of friends he doesn’t know as well.

“I don’t like to impose on people,” he said. And it’s not just the people. Their own dog or cat might not like sleepovers, and it could get ugly.

Do not be offended if the invitation is for humans only, said Lisa Grotts, an etiquette expert from San Francisco who has a corgi named Elizabeth. In some ways, asking whether a dog can come is like asking to bring an extra person.

“A pet as a weekend guest adds a lot of responsibility for a host, even if they are dog people,” Grotts said.

Consider a petsitter

Becky Pugh, owner of a grooming and boarding business in Maryland, has three dogs that she leaves at home with petsitters when she travels “unless someone was literally begging me” to bring them along. She advises others to do the same, noting that often both the dogs and the owners have a better time that way. The dogs can keep to a regular routine, and the owners aren’t spending the whole trip worrying about them chewing sneakers or slobbering on the velvet sofa.

“Don’t set your dogs up for failure,” she said.

Once your host says it’s OK to bring your dog, ask for a list of house rules. For instance, what are the host’s preferences about allowing your dog on the furniture or being let loose in the backyard?

Don’t expect your host to provide anything for your dog. Pack everything, including a dog bed, food, feeding bowls, toys, gates and waste bags. “It’s nice to also bring a roller brush so you can keep hair off of the furniture,” Grotts said. Researching dog parks nearby so you can entertain your pet and help him work off energy is a good idea, Pugh said.

Sleeping arrangements can be tricky. Many non-dog-owners aren’t keen on dogs nestling into the sheets. Sheer said, “We bring our dog bed, but I confess, our dog doesn’t always stay in it.” So he also brings a blanket to lay on the bed in case the dog decides to relocate in the middle of the night.

Accidents do happen. If your dog pees in the house, ‘fess up, Smith said. “Apologize and offer to clean it up.”

Some hosts want to do this themselves, using special chemicals they keep on hand so as not to damage the rug or upholstery. But you should also offer to have the item professionally cleaned.

Smith, whose Labradoodle, Dory, sometimes travels with her, keeps an eye out for potential problems, such as rooms with lots of breakables or kids who might be tempted to feed Dory foods that could make him sick.

When you leave, make sure you express your thanks for kindnesses extended to both you and your dog. You could write a special note from your poodle to your hosts, thanking them for the treats or the nice long walk they took him on — and, if necessary, apologizing for knocking over the Christmas tree. It might go a long way in getting your dog — and you — invited back.