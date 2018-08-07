LIMA, Peru — Authorities in Peru say at least nine people have died from food poisoning following a funeral ceremony.
Health officials said Tuesday that another 20 people were hospitalized with stomach pains and vomiting after a wake the previous day in the Ayacucho region of south-central Peru.
Regional health director Jhon Tinco tells a local radio station that the victims reported eating a meat dish and consuming a drink of fermented corn called Chicha.
Tinco says health officials continue to investigate to determine what could have led to the deaths.
He says the victims were taken to a local hospital where they died.
