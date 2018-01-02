LIMA, Peru — A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died when a bus fell off a cliff after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig.
Col. Dino Escudero tells RPP radio the collision sent the bus careening onto a beach 80 meters (262 feet) below on Tuesday.
Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of capital city, Lima.
Escudero says he fears the death toll will rise. There were more than 50 people on the bus at the time of the crash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Peru official says at least 25 dead in bus crash
A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died when a bus fell off a cliff after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig.
World
Iran protests: Supreme leader blames 'enemies' for meddling
Breaking his silence over nationwide protests that included calls for his ouster, Iran's supreme leader on Tuesday blamed the demonstrations on "enemies of Iran," saying they were meddling in its internal affairs.
World
Israeli company says India nixes $500M arms deal
An Israeli arms company says India cancelled a $500 million deal ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
World
The Latest: US stops short of calling for Iran regime change
The Latest on the protests in Iran (all times local):
World
US to aid in investigation of Costa Rica plane crash
Costa Rican authorities say United States aviation officials and the maker of the plane that crashed killing all 12 people aboard will collaborate in the accident investigation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.