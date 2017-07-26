A new plaza is in the works for the northeast edge of Lake Calhoun, replacing a fish restaurant and offering people the opportunity to buy pavers with customized messages for the plaza surface.

Construction of the plaza is scheduled to start this fall, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced this week, adding that it received a donation of $17,500 from the nonprofit People for Parks to help pay for the project.

Customized pavers have been available through People for Parks since 2007 near the Lake Harriet Band Shell.

Over the years, the Lake Harriet pavers have included birthday wishes, words of wisdom or wit, and even this marriage proposal set in stone: “Kelly A will you marry me?”

The Tin Fish restaurant is clearing out to make room for the plaza. The dining spot’s operators, who have been serving up drinks and casual seafood dishes for more than a decade, announced last month that they will not be renewing their lease after this season.

The plaza project is part of a larger overhaul near that side of the lake, which includes a newly improved pedestrian trail.

In May, the park board voted to change the lake’s name to Bde Maka Ska, in acknowledgment of its Dakota heritage. As the changeover awaits county, state and federal approval, the lake has both names on its signs.