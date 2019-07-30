Police serving felony warrants shot and injured a person in Moose Lake on Monday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Members of the Carlton County Consolidated Emergency Response Team were serving the warrants about 4:30 p.m. at a residence in Hillside Terraces Mobile Home Park. The warrants were related to an investigation into a recent incident involving the person who was shot, according to a BCA news release.

Law enforcement deployed a flash-bang device and got into the home. At one point, a member of the law enforcement team discharged their firearm, hitting the person.

Law enforcement and paramedics provided medical aid at the scene. The person was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake and then taken by air ambulance to Essentia Health — St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. No one else was injured.

The BCA will determine whether any video of the incident was captured. The news release didn’t specify if the victim was a man or woman or the condition of the victim.

The BCA said it’s in the very early stages of its investigation. The BCA will release additional information, including the names of the people involved, and any public information related to the recent incident, in the coming days as its investigation processes and once the initial round of interviews is complete.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Carlton County Attorney’s Office for review.