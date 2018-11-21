BALLWIN, Mo. — Police in suburban St. Louis say they are questioning a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting and sexual assault at a religious supply store.
St. Louis County police said Wednesday that the man being interviewed is 53 years old. No other details have been released, but police are characterizing him as a person of interest "at this time."
On Monday, a gunman sexually assaulted at least one person and fatally shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt of House Springs, Missouri, inside the Catholic Supply store near the town of Ballwin. Schmidt, a mother of three, was a customer. Authorities have declined to say if more than one woman was assaulted.
Schmidt died later Monday at a hospital.
The gunman got away after the shooting, prompting a massive manhunt.
