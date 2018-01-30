Documents released on Tuesday revealed that police investigating the mass shooting last October in Las Vegas were seeking to question a second man in connection with the attack.

The identity of the man, Douglas Haig, has not been previously reported. It is unclear whether Haig, who was identified in the documents as a person of interest, remains under investigation. The authorities have said that Stephen Paddock was the sole gunman responsible for the attack, but that there was one additional person of interest still under investigation whom they declined to identify.

On Tuesday, a Nevada court unsealed hundreds of pages of search warrants, including an affidavit filed less than a week after the shooting that identifies the gunman’s longtime girlfriend as a person of interest. The authorities subsequently said the girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was not considered a suspect and that she had continued to cooperate with local and federal investigators.

The records also included another person of interest, Haig, whose name the judge ordered redacted. The Las Vegas Review-Journal used an unredacted copy and identified Haig.

Haig’s whereabouts were unknown and he could not be reached for comment.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” investigators from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in the document.

Larry Hatfield, a spokesman for the department, declined to comment on whether Haig was still considered a person of interest or whether he was the person the sheriff said remained under investigation.

At a news conference on Jan. 19, Sheriff Joe Lombardo emphatically said that Paddock was the sole gunman in the shooting, which killed 58 people and injured hundreds more. He said that the FBI had an open investigation into an unnamed person and that charges could be filed in the next several weeks. He said Danley would not be charged.

“There was one shooter in the 1 October massacre,” he said at the news conference. “There was only one person responsible, and that was Stephen Paddock.”