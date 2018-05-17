BOSTON — A person sporting a Spider-Man costume joined commuters on a Boston subway train — dangling from a handrail.
Twitter user Ashley Armstrong tweeted a video Wednesday of the masked superhero checking a smartphone while hanging upside down on a Green Line train. Armstrong tweeted: "Just another day on the #MBTA."
The Boston Globe reports that eager fans took to Reddit to share pictures and stories of the nimble web-slinger, who was obviously surfing the web.
