DELTON, Wis. — Authorities say one person is dead after a school bus struck their car in the town of Delton.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday and the bus had no children on at the time. The name of the person killed has not been released while relatives are notified.
WKOW-TV reports the driver killed was pulling out of a parking lot and onto the highway when the bus crashed into the car.
The accident is under investigation.
